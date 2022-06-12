Drew Sanders declares for NFL Draft

Arkansas linebacker had 9.5 sacks in his lone season in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders announced on Tuesday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. Sanders is projected as a first round pick in mock drafts across the country.

Sanders will not play in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th.

In his lone season in Fayetteville, Sanders had 9.5 sacks,103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Sanders transferred from Alabama and joined Bumper Pool as one of the best linebacker duos in the country.