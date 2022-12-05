Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson enters transfer portal

The sophomore wideout played in all 12 games this past season, catching 16 passes for 277 yards.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A key member of the Razorbacks wide receiver room is hitting the transfer portal.

Arkansas sophomore wideout Ketron Jackson entered the transfer portal on Monday. Jackson started eight games for the Hogs in 2022 and played in all 12 games this season. He registered 16 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Over two seasons in Fayetteville, the former four-star recruit played in 25 games for the Razorbacks, totaling 21 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns.

The move raises more questions about who will play receiver for Arkansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Dec. 28. Jackson figured to be one of the main targets for KJ Jefferson at the bowl game in Memphis.