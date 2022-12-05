Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A key member of the Razorbacks wide receiver room is hitting the transfer portal.
Arkansas sophomore wideout Ketron Jackson entered the transfer portal on Monday. Jackson started eight games for the Hogs in 2022 and played in all 12 games this season. He registered 16 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Over two seasons in Fayetteville, the former four-star recruit played in 25 games for the Razorbacks, totaling 21 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns.
The move raises more questions about who will play receiver for Arkansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Dec. 28. Jackson figured to be one of the main targets for KJ Jefferson at the bowl game in Memphis.
However, now with Jackson potentially transferring, that would leave the Hogs without three of their top four wide receivers for the bowl game. Jadon Haselwood has announced he's headed to the NFL Draft, while Jackson and Warren Thompson are in the transfer portal.