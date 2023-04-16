Diamond Hogs cap sweep of Tennessee with 7-2 win

Razorbacks sweep the Vols for the second straight series in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs are sending the Volunteers back to Rocky Top with three losses.

No. 5 Arkansas defeated No. 16 Tennessee 7-2 Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium, securing a second straight sweep for the Razorbacks over the Vols in Fayetteville.

The Hogs outscored the Vols 18-7 over the weekend, limiting to Tennessee to no more than three runs in any of the three games.

Arkansas raced out to an early 6-0 lead in the series finale with three runs in each of the first two innings.

The first inning saw Peyton Stovall open the scoring with an RBI single to left that scored Tavian Josenberger. Brady Slavens added a sac fly to center and Caleb Cali tacked on an RBI single to left to give the Hogs a 3-0 lead after one.

The second inning saw Slavens add to his RBI total. With the bases loaded, Slavens ripped a bases clearing triple down the right field line and into the corner.

Arkansas' pitching staff made sure the 6-0 lead after two was more than enough.

Ben Bybee got the start on the mound, and lasted 3.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit, four walks, and three strikeouts. The two runs came in the fourth inning on a Jared Dickey 2-RBI single that cut the Hogs lead to four.

Tavian Joseberger extended the lead back to five in the sixth, launching a solo home run to right that increased Arkansas' streak of games with a home run to 32 games.

Impressing out of the bullpen yet again was Bentonville West product Dylan Carter. Carter picked up the win and improved to 6-0 after tossing 4.2 shutout innings. Christian Foutch tossed the final inning of the win for the Hogs.