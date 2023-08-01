Deifel becomes Arkansas softball all-time winningest head coach

Courtney Deifel enters the record books in Razorbacks win over Louisiana.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With the Arkansas softball team's win over Louisiana, Courtney Deifel became the all-time winningest head coach in program history. It was the second of two Razorback wins on the day.

The victory was the 245th of her Arkansas career since taking over the role in June of 2015. The previous record was held by Carrie Dever-Boaz.

Deifel has won back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year awards, while guiding the Hogs to an SEC Tournament title in 2022.

Arkansas will wrap up play at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational on Sunday morning.

The turn around of this program under Deifel has been nothing short of epic.



