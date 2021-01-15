Deifel Announces 2021 Softball Schedule

Season set to start in less than a month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has announced the 2021 schedule for the 25th season of Razorback softball. This year’s slate features a full 24-game SEC schedule with three-game series against eight different opponents. Bogle Park will host conference series against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama and Missouri. There will also be an opportunity to make up postponed SEC contests on May 3-5 as a midweek doubleheader.

Arkansas opens its schedule with a pair of non-conference weekends at the ULM Tournament (Feb. 12-14) in Monroe, La. and UTA Tournament (Feb. 19-21) in Arlington, Texas. Opponents and game times for both tournaments will be released at a later date.

The Hogs will play their home opener against North Dakota State on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m, before hosting the Razorback Invitational (Feb. 26-28) and Wooo Pig Classic (March 3-5). Full weekend schedules will be released at a later date. Texas Tech, North Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State and Stony Brook make up the field of the Razorback Invitational, while Kansas, Drake and Northwestern State will be a part of the Wooo Pig Classic.

For the first time in program history, the Razorbacks will take on in-state foe Central Arkansas for a two-game home-and-home mid-week series. Arkansas travels to Conway on Tuesday, March 9, with UCA making the return trip to Fayetteville on Tuesday, April 20.

Arkansas opens its conference portion of the schedule visiting South Carolina (March 12-14), and the following weekend, hosts Ole Miss (March 19-21) for its first SEC home series. The Razorbacks also welcome Mississippi State (March 26-28), Alabama (April 9-11) and Missouri (April 23-25) for three-game sets. Arkansas plays road SEC weekends at Auburn (April 2-4), Georgia (March 16-18) and LSU (April 30-May 2).

Additionally, the Hogs host Liberty on Tuesday, March 16, and Missouri State on Tuesday, April 6 in non-conference action. Arkansas will play single games at Kansas City on Tuesday, March 23, and at Kansas on Wednesday, March 24.

Alabama’s Rhoades Stadium hosts the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament (May 12-15). The tournament is a 13-team, single elimination format, beginning on Wednesday and concluding with the championship game on Saturday. The 13 tournament teams shall be determined based on the highest percentage of wins during regular-season conference competition. The winner of the tournament receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.