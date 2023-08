The former Razorback outfielder is hitting .261 with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs in his first full season of professional baseball.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Monday former Arkansas outfielder Cayden Wallae was called up to Double-A by the Kansas City Royals. Wallace will report to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Naturals begin a six game series with Wichita on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

In his first full season of professional baseball, Wallace is hitting .261 with ten home runs and 64 RBIs.

Wallace was taken in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Royals.

BIG NEWS as the #Royals have just announced the promotions of INF Cayden Wallace, OF Gavin Cross, INF/OF Javier Vaz, & LHP Tyson Guerrero to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals from High-A Quad Cities. The #NWANaturals will be in town Tuesday-Sunday hosting the Wichita Wind Surge. https://t.co/KmbrxsIrGF — Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) August 7, 2023

