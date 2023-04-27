Magnolia's Ford enters transfer portal after one season at Arkansas

The Magnolia native appeared in 21 games and scored 15 points in his lone season with the Razorbacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas freshman guard Derrian Ford entered the transfer portal, the Magnolia native announced on social media Thursday.

Ford, 6-3, 190 pounds, initially announced he was returning to Arkansas on April 9. However, head coach Eric Musselman and his staff have added four guards via the transfer portal since that decision: Tramon Mark (Houston), Khalif Battle (Temple), Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati), and El Ellis (Louisville).

The program also picked up former Washinton guard Keyon Washington from the transfer portal on April 4 and signed one of the top guards in the 2023 Class last year with Little Rock native Layden Blocker.

In addition, freshman guard Joseph Pinion of Morrilton announced he was returning to Arkansas for his sophomore season.

Ford, who led Magnolia High School to three state championships, scored 15 points in 21 games for Arkansas last season, including a season-high four points against Missouri on Jan. 18.

"Arkansas will always be my home and hold a special place in my heart," Ford said. "I would like to thank all of the Razorback fans and the Arkansas community for the support and love you have continuously shown me and my family. To my teammates and the coaching staff, thank you for the memories and bonds we've built."

Ford was a four-star prospect and a part of the Razorbacks' six-man signing class in 2022 that ranked No. 2 in the country.

Arkansas guards Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Ricky Council have entered the 2023 NBA Draft. Junior guard Davonte Davis and freshman forward Jordan Walsh also declared for the draft but have until May 31 to withdraw and maintain their college eligibility.