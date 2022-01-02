Bryan Harsin is no longer the head football coach of Auburn. He finished with a 9-12 record.

AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn is done. Today, the Auburn administration made a decision to part ways with the Tigers' head coach.

Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.

Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days.

“President (Chris) Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program,” the school said in a brief statement announcing the move.

“Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the statement said.

Auburn canceled its weekly football football news conference about 90 minutes before Harsin was scheduled to speak.

Harsin was hired away from Boise State in December 2020 and Auburn gave him a 6-year, $31.5 million deal. He never came close to replicating his past success and failed to keep up with rivals Georgia and Alabama on the field or on the recruiting trail.