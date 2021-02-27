x
Razorbacks

Arkansas wins Men's Indoor Track and Field SEC Championship

It's the 24th title in 30 seasons for the squad

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas track and field continued their unprecedented dominance over the SEC, winning the 2021 SEC Men's Indoor Track and Field championship handily on Saturday afternoon. It's the 24th conference title in 30 years of SEC competition for the Razorback men.

Arkansas finished the weekend with 113 team points, easily outpacing second place LSU's 93. Plenty of solid individual performances should lead to qualifiers for the NCAA Championships in two weeks. Just like the SEC Championships, the NCAAs will be held in Fayetteville, at the Randal Tyson Indoor track

