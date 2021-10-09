13 Hogs drop a heartbreaker in shootout loss to Ole Miss

Rebels get the last laugh in shootout with Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss — #13 Arkansas dropped a shootout with Ole Miss, 52-51. It's the second straight SEC loss to a ranked team for Sam Pittman's Hogs.

After allowing a season high in points against Georgia, the Arkansas defense opened the game with a three and out. It would be a rare occurrence on the day.

The Arkansas offense would then put together a 15 play 52 yard drive finished off with a KJ Jefferson five yard touchdown run. Kendall Briles kept the ball on the ground and the Hogs had 82 rushing yards on the drive.

Kinda feelin' like home pic.twitter.com/pZRkLhTtNv — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 9, 2021

The Rebels would answer with a touchdown drive of their own to begin the 2nd quarter. Matt Corral ran for his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. The PAT was no good and the Hogs led 7-6.

Back and fourth these two teams went. Trelon Smith ran for his ninth rushing touchdown in the last ten games and Arkansas had a 14-6 lead in the 2nd quarter. After Smith's 14 yard touchdown run, the Hogs had 135 rushing yards on just 25 carries.

Matt Corral would respond with a 67 yard touchdown pass to Dontario Drummond. After a successful two point conversion it was 14-14, Arkansas and Ole Miss combined for four straight touchdowns.

Both teams looking for defense... pic.twitter.com/1TwsjjYWYz — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) October 9, 2021

With Arkansas driving on its next possession, Rocket Sanders would fumble to give the ball back to the Rebels. It was the Hogs first lost fumble on the season.

Ole Miss would put up another touchdown and take a 21-14 lead into halftime. Corral ran for his second score of the afternoon.

After Ole Miss started the second half with a field goal, the Razorbacks would respond with a touchdown pass from Jefferson to Trey Knox. It would Knox's first touchdown catch since 2019.

Arkansas trailed 24-21. On the drive Sanders would get over 100 yards rushing for the first time in his career.

On the ensuing drive the Arkansas defense would stop Ole Miss on 4th and 1 from the Rebels own 35 yard line. Little would connect on a 31 yard field goal to tie the game at 31.

We've got a tie ballgame in Oxford pic.twitter.com/dUHLkkf9Yi — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 9, 2021

Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner would answer with a 51 yard rushing touchdown and the Rebels once again led by a touchdown.

Treylon Burks would come alive on the next Hogs possession. Two circus catches from the Razorbacks wide receiver would set up a Jefferson touchdown run. The game was tied at 34 late in the third.

Treylon Burks made this exact catch on back to back plays pic.twitter.com/TTN01vgqdq — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 9, 2021

Conner would add his second score of the day, this time from 34 yards out and the Rebels led 38-31.

An accordance to how the game went, Arkansas would answer. A deep ball to Warren Thompson would set up the Hogs in the redzone and Burks would make his first touchdown catch of the game to tie things at 38.

Ole Miss would once again answer. Defense was optional it was 45-38.

The Razorbacks would get the ball back with under four minutes left. Jefferson would drive the Hogs down the field and run for his third TD of the day to tie the game at 45. Jefferson had 20 carries for 85 yards on the afternoon.

The Rebels had a 1:45 on the clock. but it would take them just two plays to score. Braylon Sanders with a 68 tard touchdown catch.

Warren Thompson would make a touchdown catch with no time on the clock. Arkansas would miss the two point convedrsion.