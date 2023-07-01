Arkansas native Austin Reaves agrees to 4-year extension with LA Lakers

ESPN reports that the four-year contract extension is worth $56 million. Reaves averaged 13 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists last season for the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES — The Newark, Ark., native Austin Reaves is staying in Los Angeles.

Reaves, 6-5, 197 pounds, entered the offseason as a restricted free agent after an exceptional second year in the NBA, averaging 13 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists in 64 games with the Lakers last season.

According to reports from ESPN, Reaves and the Lakers agreed to a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract extension on Saturday.

The deal will net the 25-year-old guard $12.4 million next season and will increase by 8% each season.

Reaves helped Cedar Ridge High School win three state championships before graduating in 2016.

He then went on to play two seasons at Wichita State before finishing his college career at Oklahoma. Reaves joined the Lakers in 2021 as an undrafted free agent and has since made his mark on the big stage, starting all 16 games in the Lakers' run to the West Conference Finals last season.