'It's unreal:' Jaylin Williams' former coach reflects on player's journey

Former Razorback Jaylin Williams was standout for the Hogs and is now a member of the OKC Thunder. Now, his former high school coach reflected on his journey.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted now-former Razorback Jaylin Williams back in June in the second round as the 34th overall pick.

His high school coach at Fort Smith Northside, Eric Burnett has seen Williams was able to see Jaylin's dreams come true on draft night.

His draft party was held right at Northside. Burnett says seeing Jaylin get drafted was a happy moment.

"Just to see his name called out and I was able to video it on the big screen, it was a really neat moment," Burnett said.

At Arkansas this past season Williams earned 1st team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team honors. He also made a big name for himself by drawing charges. The Fort Smith Native led the NCAA with 54 charges.

"He's kind of getting used to everything. Just running the offense and getting used to playing those guys. He's going to be smart he's got a high IQ. He's going to take that charge I've seen him do some pick and rolls and finish some buckets. Jaylin is just a smart guy he can fit in anywhere," the FS Northside Coach said.

Williams isn't the only Fort Smith player in the NBA's Summer League right now. Former Razorback and North Side grizzly Isiah Joe is also in the league, currently playing for the Sixers.

In fact, Joe knocked down the game-winning three to take down OKC on Thursday night at the Salt Lake City summer league game.

"It's hard to believe that we have two guys from Northside high school in Fort Smith that's playing in the NBA. It's hard for me to wrap my head around that. It's a great opportunity for Fort Smith and Isiah and Jaylin and their families. It's just unreal to see them on TV guard one another. A few years ago they were at Northside High School guarding each other," he said.