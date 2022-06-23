Jaylin Williams selected by Oklahoma City Thunder in 2nd round of NBA Draft

Williams' selection marks the fourth consecutive year a Razorback has been taken in the NBA Draft.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jaylin Williams is now a Pro Hog.

Williams made his pro basketball dreams come true Thursday night, when the Thunder selected him with the 34th overall pick in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft.

The pick marks the fourth consecutive year a Razorback has been selected in the NBA Draft:

2022 - Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

2021 - Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors

2020 - Isaiah Joe, Philadelphia 76ers

2019 - Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards.

Williams heads to the NBA after an excellent sophomore campaign with the Hogs in which he helped lead them to a second-consecutive Elite Eight.

The Fort Smith-native earned 1st team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team honors from the coaches, after averaging 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He also tallied 16 double-doubles on the season, including in all four games the Razorbacks played at the NCAA Tournament.

However, Williams may be most remembered at Arkansas for his ability to draw charges. He led the NCAA in drawn charges, with a staggering 54, including four in a 58-48 home win over Tennessee.

In the post, Williams also demonstrated an ability to pass the ball and help facilitate the offense, averaging 2.56 assists per game, including three straight games with three assists in the NCAA Tournament. He posted a career-high seven assists in an early-season win over Northern Iowa.

The Northside alum becomes the fifth Fort Smith-native to make it to the NBA, according to Basketball Reference, joining Ronnie Brewer, Isaiah Joe, Brian Martin and Bryant Reeves.

