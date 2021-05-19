x
NCAA: Local public health authorites can determine fan capacities at championship events

The announcement is good news for Razorback fans hoping to enjoy both the softball and baseball championships at Baum Walker Stadium and Bogle Park.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NCAA has announced that local public health authorities will determine fan capacities at championship events. The announcement is good news for Razorback fans hoping to enjoy both the softball and baseball championships at Baum Walker Stadium and Bogle Park. 

Last week, Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced that Baum Walker Stadium would be 100 percent open to fans. The first game in front of a full crowd at Baum Walker for the 2021 season will be against Florida on Friday, where the Razorback baseball team will compete to clinch their first SEC regular-season title since 2004. 

The announcement on where teams will play the NCAA baseball championship games will come once the regular-season has ended. 

The Razorback softball team will be hosting a Regional at Bogle Park as a #6 seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament. 

The ruling by the NCAA clears the way for the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, to be at full capacity for fans to cheer on their teams vying for a national championship. 

