x
Sweetest Play

Week 6: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, October 10th at 3 p.m.

ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, October 10th at 3 p.m.

Vote here: https://poll.fm/12850744

The nominees this week are: 

  1. Ozark quarterback Koby Wilbanks breaks off a long touchdown run that finds him tight-roping the sideline and dealing out a mean stiff-arm.
  2. Tyler Turnipseed from Mansfield makes an athletic diving interception to give his team the ball.
  3. Har-Ber’s Braden Sprague hits a wide open Evan Curry, who does the rest and takes it to the house.
  4. Lavaca’s Andrew Johnson takes a short pass in for a 30 yard score after laying out a hit of his own and dragging a defender into the endzone
  5. Bentonville West’s Dalton Rice rolls left and heaves one to Will Anderson who comes down with a spectacular catch in traffic.

Sponsored by: Yarnell's Ice Cream

