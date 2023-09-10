Week 6: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, October 10th at 3 p.m.
The nominees this week are:
- Ozark quarterback Koby Wilbanks breaks off a long touchdown run that finds him tight-roping the sideline and dealing out a mean stiff-arm.
- Tyler Turnipseed from Mansfield makes an athletic diving interception to give his team the ball.
- Har-Ber’s Braden Sprague hits a wide open Evan Curry, who does the rest and takes it to the house.
- Lavaca’s Andrew Johnson takes a short pass in for a 30 yard score after laying out a hit of his own and dragging a defender into the endzone
- Bentonville West’s Dalton Rice rolls left and heaves one to Will Anderson who comes down with a spectacular catch in traffic.
