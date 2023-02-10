x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sweetest Play

Week 5: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, October 3rd at 3 p.m.

More Videos

ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, October 3rd at 3 p.m.

Vote here: https://poll.fm/12825568

The nominees this week are: 

  1. Shiloh's Tristian Carpenter not only blocks the punt but then scoops up the loose ball and runs in for the touchdown.
  2. Lincoln's Jace Birkes with the impressive touchdown grab in the corner of the endzone.
  3. Mansfield's Peyton Martin drops the snap off the tee and takes off and turns it into a successful two-point conversion.
  4. Booneville's Jace Washburn with the interception in the endzone.
  5. Roger's Dane Williams to Jeff Regan who keeps the feet in for the touchdown.

Sponsored by: Yarnell's Ice Cream

Before You Leave, Check This Out