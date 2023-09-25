x
Sweetest Play

Week 4: Vote for Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week

Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, September 26th at 3 p.m.

Who do you think should win this week's Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, September 26th at 3 p.m.

Vote here: https://poll.fm/12800088

Vote here: https://poll.fm/12800088

The nominees this week are: 

  1. Bentonville's Jason Gilmore breaks tackles on the way to the 64-yard rushing touchdown.
  2. Booneville's Jace Washburn, the quarterback keeper, won't go down until he's in for the score.
  3. Lavaca's Hunter Israel somehow stays on his feet for the touchdown run.
  4. Elkins quarterback Dizzy Dean finds John Townsend through traffic for the touchdown catch.
  5. Fayetteville's Drake Lindsey puts the throw where only a sliding Jaison DeLamar can get it.

Sponsored by: Yarnell's Ice Cream

