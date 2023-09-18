x
Sweetest Play

Week 3: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, September 19th at 3 p.m.

ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, September 19th at 3 p.m.

Vote here: https://poll.fm/12773662

The nominees this week are: 

  1. Har-Ber's Hayden Wood with the long catch and run.
  2. Spiro's Hunter Sparks with the diving touchdown catch.
  3. Sallisaw's Brock Streun with the touchdown run
  4. Central's Joseph Lee to Cade Tucker for the touchdown catch.
  5. Poteau's Pierce Ballard makes a difficult catch.

Sponsored by: Yarnell's Ice Cream

