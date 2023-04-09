x
Sweetest Play

Week 1: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, September 5th at 3 p.m.

The nominees this week are: 

Vote here: https://poll.fm/12719685

  1. Famington's Russell Hodge runs for a touchdown on the Cardinals' first drive of the game.
  2. Greenwood's Kane Archer avoids the sack and throws a touchdown to Noah Chaser.
  3. Boonevlle's Dax Goff returns a kickoff for a touchdown
  4. Hackett's Wyatt Hester wins the jump ball and goes in for the touchdown.
  5. Shiloh's Bo Williams breaks a tackle and goes on to score a Saints touchdown.

Sponsored by: Yarnell's Ice Cream 

