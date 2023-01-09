High school football live scoreboard: Week Two

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The high school football season is here in 5COUNTRY, and so is Football Friday Night, where 5NEWS covers all of our local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.
Over the course of the next four months, every Friday 5NEWS is covering the action of the games in your community, from 1A to 7A.
At night's end, game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.
Schedule
Every week, 5NEWS covers a handful of games in our area, and in our 10 p.m. show, we go over highlights and final scores.
September 8, 2023:
- Charleston at Ozark
- Clarksville at Elkins
- Victory Christian at Shiloh Christian
- Northside at Fayetteville
- Gravette at Prairie Grove
- Huntsville at Pea Ridge
- Rogers at Farmington
- Little Rock Central at Bentonville West
- Sallisaw at Muldrow
Scoreboard
Throughout the night we'll update the scoreboard — check it out below (app users, utilize the search feature to find the game you're looking for quickly.)