High school football live scoreboard: Week Two

September 8, 2023

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The high school football season is here in 5COUNTRY, and so is Football Friday Night, where 5NEWS covers all of our local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.

Over the course of the next four months, every Friday 5NEWS is covering the action of the games in your community, from 1A to 7A.

At night's end, game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.

Schedule

Every week, 5NEWS covers a handful of games in our area, and in our 10 p.m. show, we go over highlights and final scores.

September 8, 2023:

Charleston at Ozark

Clarksville at Elkins

Victory Christian at Shiloh Christian

Northside at Fayetteville

Gravette at Prairie Grove

Huntsville at Pea Ridge

Rogers at Farmington

Little Rock Central at Bentonville West

Sallisaw at Muldrow

