Football Friday Night previews: Har-Ber Wildcats

Har-Ber looks to climb 7A West standings in 2021

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Har-Ber Wildcats started the 2020 season 0-4. After winning four of its last six games and making the playoffs the team is looking to ride that momentum into 2021.

The Wildcats return five starters on offense including running back Hudson Brewer who led the 7A in rushing last season.

Chris Wood's defense brings back four starters including Warren Hall and Logan Essex. The group also welcomes the addition of Braxton Scott who played quarterback in 2020.