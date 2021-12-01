6A State Title preview: Greenwood looks for back to back championships

Bulldogs take on El Dorado Saturday in Little Rock

GREENWOOD, Ark. — On Saturday, Greenwood will take on El Dorado in the 6A State Title game. The Bulldogs are looking to repeat as state champions.

El Dorado heads to Little Rock 10-2, with only one conference loss on the season.

Unlike the Bulldogs 14-0 season a year ago, Greenwood faced some adversity this time around. A cluster of injuries, including to quarterback Hunter Houston, saw the shorthanded Bulldogs drop its most conference games since 2014.

Back at full health the team has been on the tear winning its three playoff games by an average of 32 points.