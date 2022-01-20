Here's when you can get your booster shot after getting COVID

As our COVID-19 positivity rate climbs, we’ve received questions about how to handle vaccinations with the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The push to get vaccinated continues as we wait for the COVID-19 case surge to peak. As our positivity rate climbs, we’ve gotten questions about how to handle vaccinations with the virus.

A THV11 VERIFY viewer asked, “After getting COVID, how soon can you get your booster?”

Our sources: the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A spokesperson with ADH said, “You can get your booster as soon as you finish your isolation period. Many doctors advise patients to wait until they are recovered, then get it. But one can get the booster as soon as out of isolation.”

When we turned to the CDC’s website, we found guidance that said, “People with COVID-19 who have symptoms should wait to be vaccinated until they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing isolation; those without symptoms should also wait until they meet the criteria before getting vaccinated.

This guidance also applies to people who get COVID-19 before getting their second dose of vaccine.”