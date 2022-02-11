Upcoming events aimed at boosting community involvement in Elkins

The upcoming events include a community blood drive, a voter registration drive, and an event to learn about broadband options in rural parts of the city.

ELKINS, Ark. — The Elkins Community Network will be hosting three events to boost community involvement.

The following events are open to the public:

Community Blood Drive - Feb. 18

Location: Elkins Community Center at 162 Doolin Drive

Time: 1 - 5 p.m.

The Elkins Community network will host a blood drive in response to the current blood shortage. They are working with the American Red Cross to help with this issue. Blood donors will be eligible to receive a $10 Amazon gift card when donating in February. You can sign up to donate here. Walk-ins are accepted if personnel is available. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. For more information click here.

Voter Registration Drive - Feb 25-26

Location: Elkins Public Library

Time: Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (regular library hours)

A two-day voter registration drive will be held where you can look up your current voter registration status, change your status, or register to vote.

Officials say this is a non-partisan event to provide information. Candidates or campaign information will not be available but a representative from the Arkansas Secretary of State will be available to answer community questions.

Broadband Town Hall Meeting - March 10

Location: Elkins Public Library

Time: 6 p.m.

A Town Hall Meeting will be held with ARBroadbandNow to discuss the broadband situation in rural Washington and Madison Counties. ARBroadbandNow is wanting to better understand broadband access and usage, especially in rural communities.