List: Where you can get a free at-home COVID test in Arkansas

Individuals can receive two free tests per day while families can get six tests per day from the following locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has received its first shipment of the 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 tests.

The state will be giving these tests away for free at various locations throughout the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11, you can receive two tests (one kit) per individual per day or six tests (three kits) per family per day. There are two tests in each kit and these are free to all Arkansans.

Additional shipments will be arriving at a later date.

Local libraries, ADH health units and community partners will be distributing the tests with the help of the National Guard.

Click here to view an interactive map of where you can get the free tests.

Here are some of the local places giving away the free tests while supplies last according to the ADH website (Some locations may already be out of tests, we recommend calling ahead and checking social media pages for test availability)

Northwest Arkansas

Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese - 614 East Emma Ave, Suite 113, Springdale, AR 72764

- 614 East Emma Ave, Suite 113, Springdale, AR 72764 Bella Vista Public Library - 11 Dickens Pl. Bella Vista, AR. 72714

- 11 Dickens Pl. Bella Vista, AR. 72714 Bentonville Public Library - 405 S. Main St. Bentonville, AR. 72712

- 405 S. Main St. Bentonville, AR. 72712 Elkins Public Library - 352 N Center, Elkins, AR. 72727

- 352 N Center, Elkins, AR. 72727 Family Prayer and Worship Center - 1309 W. Hudson Rd, Rogers AR 72756

- 1309 W. Hudson Rd, Rogers AR 72756 Farmington Public Library - 175 Cimarron Pl. Farmington, AR. 72730

- 175 Cimarron Pl. Farmington, AR. 72730 Fayetteville Public Library - 401 W. Mountain St. Fayetteville, AR. 72701

- 401 W. Mountain St. Fayetteville, AR. 72701 Gentry Public Library - 105 E. Main St., Gentry, AR. 72734

- 105 E. Main St., Gentry, AR. 72734 Gravette Public Library - 119 Main St. SE, Gravette, AR. 72736

- 119 Main St. SE, Gravette, AR. 72736 Greenland Public Library - 8 East Ross/City Complex Greenland, AR. 72737

- 8 East Ross/City Complex Greenland, AR. 72737 Iva Jane Peek Library - 121 N. Main St. Decatur, AR. 72722

- 121 N. Main St. Decatur, AR. 72722 Lincoln Public Library - 107 W. Bean, Lincoln, AR. 72744

- 107 W. Bean, Lincoln, AR. 72744 NWA Council - 4100 Corporate Drive, Suite 205, Springdale, AR 72762

- 4100 Corporate Drive, Suite 205, Springdale, AR 72762 Pea Ridge Community Library -801 N. Curtis, Pea Ridge, AR. 7271

-801 N. Curtis, Pea Ridge, AR. 7271 Rogers Public Library - 711 S. Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR. 72758

- 711 S. Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR. 72758 Samaritan House Community Center - 1211 W Hudson Road, Rogers, AR 72756

- 1211 W Hudson Road, Rogers, AR 72756 Siloam Springs Public Library - 205 East Jefferson St. Siloam Springs, AR. 72761

- 205 East Jefferson St. Siloam Springs, AR. 72761 Springdale Public Library - 405 Sout Pleasant St., Springdale, AR. 72764

- 405 Sout Pleasant St., Springdale, AR. 72764 The Jones Center in Springdale - 922 E. Emma Ave, Springdale, AR 72764

- 922 E. Emma Ave, Springdale, AR 72764 West Fork Public Library - 198 W. Main St. West Fork, AR. 72774

- 198 W. Main St. West Fork, AR. 72774 Winslow Public Library - 351 S. Highway 71, Winslow, AR. 72959

River Valley

ARVAC - 96 South Main St, Waldron, AR 72958 (side door on Duncan St)

- 96 South Main St, Waldron, AR 72958 (side door on Duncan St) Crawford County Sheriff's Office - 4235 Alma Highway, Van Buren, AR 72956

- 4235 Alma Highway, Van Buren, AR 72956 Dallas Street Branch Library - 8100 Dallas St. Fort Smith, AR. 72903

- 8100 Dallas St. Fort Smith, AR. 72903 Franklin County Library - 407 W/ Market St. Ozark, AR. 72949

- 407 W/ Market St. Ozark, AR. 72949 Fort Smith Public Library - 3201 Rogers Ave. Fort Smith, AR. 72903

- 3201 Rogers Ave. Fort Smith, AR. 72903 Good Samaritan Clinic - 615 N B Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901

- 615 N B Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Jeffery Boys & Girls Club - 4905 N. O Street, Fort Smith, AR 72904

- 4905 N. O Street, Fort Smith, AR 72904 Logan County Library - 419 N. Kennedy, Booneville, AR. 72927

- 419 N. Kennedy, Booneville, AR. 72927 Miller Branch Library - 8701 S. 28th St. Fort Smith, AR. 7298

- 8701 S. 28th St. Fort Smith, AR. 7298 Ministerial Alliance - 109 E. Maple St. Paris, AR. 72855

- 109 E. Maple St. Paris, AR. 72855 Scott Sebastian Regional Library - 18 N. Adair St. Greenwood, AR. 72936

- 18 N. Adair St. Greenwood, AR. 72936 Windsor Drive Branch Library - 4701 Windsor Dr. Fort Smith, AR. 72904