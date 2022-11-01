List: Where you can get a free at-home COVID test in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has received its first shipment of the 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 tests.
The state will be giving these tests away for free at various locations throughout the state.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11, you can receive two tests (one kit) per individual per day or six tests (three kits) per family per day. There are two tests in each kit and these are free to all Arkansans.
Additional shipments will be arriving at a later date.
Local libraries, ADH health units and community partners will be distributing the tests with the help of the National Guard.
Click here to view an interactive map of where you can get the free tests.
Here are some of the local places giving away the free tests while supplies last according to the ADH website (Some locations may already be out of tests, we recommend calling ahead and checking social media pages for test availability)
Northwest Arkansas
- Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese - 614 East Emma Ave, Suite 113, Springdale, AR 72764
- Bella Vista Public Library - 11 Dickens Pl. Bella Vista, AR. 72714
- Bentonville Public Library - 405 S. Main St. Bentonville, AR. 72712
- Elkins Public Library - 352 N Center, Elkins, AR. 72727
- Family Prayer and Worship Center - 1309 W. Hudson Rd, Rogers AR 72756
- Farmington Public Library - 175 Cimarron Pl. Farmington, AR. 72730
- Fayetteville Public Library - 401 W. Mountain St. Fayetteville, AR. 72701
- Gentry Public Library - 105 E. Main St., Gentry, AR. 72734
- Gravette Public Library - 119 Main St. SE, Gravette, AR. 72736
- Greenland Public Library - 8 East Ross/City Complex Greenland, AR. 72737
- Iva Jane Peek Library - 121 N. Main St. Decatur, AR. 72722
- Lincoln Public Library - 107 W. Bean, Lincoln, AR. 72744
- NWA Council - 4100 Corporate Drive, Suite 205, Springdale, AR 72762
- Pea Ridge Community Library -801 N. Curtis, Pea Ridge, AR. 7271
- Rogers Public Library - 711 S. Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR. 72758
- Samaritan House Community Center - 1211 W Hudson Road, Rogers, AR 72756
- Siloam Springs Public Library - 205 East Jefferson St. Siloam Springs, AR. 72761
- Springdale Public Library - 405 Sout Pleasant St., Springdale, AR. 72764
- The Jones Center in Springdale - 922 E. Emma Ave, Springdale, AR 72764
- West Fork Public Library - 198 W. Main St. West Fork, AR. 72774
- Winslow Public Library - 351 S. Highway 71, Winslow, AR. 72959
River Valley
- ARVAC - 96 South Main St, Waldron, AR 72958 (side door on Duncan St)
- Crawford County Sheriff's Office - 4235 Alma Highway, Van Buren, AR 72956
- Dallas Street Branch Library - 8100 Dallas St. Fort Smith, AR. 72903
- Franklin County Library - 407 W/ Market St. Ozark, AR. 72949
- Fort Smith Public Library - 3201 Rogers Ave. Fort Smith, AR. 72903
- Good Samaritan Clinic - 615 N B Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901
- Jeffery Boys & Girls Club - 4905 N. O Street, Fort Smith, AR 72904
- Logan County Library - 419 N. Kennedy, Booneville, AR. 72927
- Miller Branch Library - 8701 S. 28th St. Fort Smith, AR. 7298
- Ministerial Alliance - 109 E. Maple St. Paris, AR. 72855
- Scott Sebastian Regional Library - 18 N. Adair St. Greenwood, AR. 72936
- Windsor Drive Branch Library - 4701 Windsor Dr. Fort Smith, AR. 72904
Starting Jan. 15, those who purchased an at-home COVID-19 test on or after that date will be reimbursed by their insurance company. The Biden administration announced the change Monday, Jan. 10, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient.
RELATED: New data shows spread of COVID-19 through Arkansas school districts, health experts recommending immediate actions