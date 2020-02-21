UAFS outlines aid programs for students with financial emergencies

If the mission of a university is to graduate students, understanding their financial needs is imperative.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — If the mission of a university is to graduate students, understanding their financial needs is imperative. The concept is one officials with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith say they understand and are working to address.

Dr. Terisa Riley, UAFS chancellor, and several with the university reported to the UAFS Board of Visitors at its regular meeting Wednesday (Feb. 19) on efforts the university has made in regard to emergency aid.

According to Trellis Research, 65% of college students worry about having enough money to pay for school; 68% of students are less than confident they will be able to pay off the debt they acquire in while in school; and 63% say they would have trouble getting $500 in cash or credit to meet an unexpected need within the next month.