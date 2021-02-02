Gov. will not extend 11 p.m. curfew on Arkansas bars and restaurants

The measure was put in place by health authorities to combat the spread of Covid-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Feb. 2) that he will not extend the 11 p.m. curfew for Arkansas bars and restaurants.

The measure was put in place by health authorities to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The directive went into effect on Nov. 20, 2020, and was set to expire on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The directive was then extended to last until Feb. 3, 2021.

The directive covers restaurants, bars, and private clubs with “on-premise” permits.