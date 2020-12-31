Arkansas extends curfew for bars, restaurants that sell alcohol

The directive went into effect on Nov. 20, 2020, and was set to expire on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The directive will now last until Feb. 3, 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 11 p.m. closing time for bars, clubs and restaurants that serve alcohol in Arkansas to help prevent the spread of covid-19 has been extended for another 30 days.

The directive went into effect on Nov. 20, 2020, and was set to expire on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The directive will now last until Feb. 3, 2021.

An order issued Thursday by Dr. Jose Romero says that in consulting with Gov. Asa Hutchinson it was deemed necessary to extend the 11 p.m. closing until Feb. 3 to help control COVID-19.

The directive covers restaurants, bars, and private clubs with “on-premise” permits.