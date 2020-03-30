x
Spain passes China in infections; Trump extends US lockdown

Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.
People stand in their balconies during a nationwide confinement to counter the new coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that his government will order a two-week ban on commuting to all non-essential businesses starting on Monday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

MADRID, Spain — Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy. 

Despite having only a population of 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain's tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8% from the previous day. 

Spain also saw 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the coronavirus to 7,300. 

In the United States, President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the country as deaths in New York alone from the new coronavirus passed 1,000. 

People applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)