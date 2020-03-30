Spain passes China in infections; Trump extends US lockdown

Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.

MADRID, Spain — Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.

Despite having only a population of 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain's tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8% from the previous day.

Spain also saw 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the coronavirus to 7,300.