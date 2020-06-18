Cotton scorches SCOTUS on DACA decision

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton issued a statement Thursday (June 18) after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could not undo the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“It cannot be the law that what Barack Obama has unlawfully done, no president may undo. Yet John Roberts again postures as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability. If the Chief Justice believes his political judgment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and get elected. I suspect voters will find his strange views no more compelling than do the principled justices on the Court,” stated Cotton.