x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Cotton scorches SCOTUS on DACA decision

Cotton: "It cannot be the law that what Barack Obama has unlawfully done, no president may undo."
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton issued a statement Thursday (June 18) after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could not undo the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“It cannot be the law that what Barack Obama has unlawfully done, no president may undo. Yet John Roberts again postures as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability. If the Chief Justice believes his political judgment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and get elected. I suspect voters will find his strange views no more compelling than do the principled justices on the Court,” stated Cotton.

RELATED: President Trump calls recent Supreme Court rulings 'politically charged'

RELATED: Supreme Court blocks President Trump from ending DACA program for young immigrants