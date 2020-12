The Rogers Fire Department responded to the scene of a grass fire that damaged Hank's Fine Furniture at 4308 South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department responded to the scene of a grass fire that damaged Hank's Fine Furniture at 4308 South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard this afternoon (Dec. 27).

The fire was successfully put out by fire crews and the store is open.

It's unclear what started the fire, but in a Facebook post, the Rogers Fire Department asked people to be careful with discarded smoking materials.

