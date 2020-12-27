x
Rogers Fire Department investigating smoke inside building at shopping center

The Rogers Fire Department is investigating smoke inside a building at the shopping center at 2004 South Promenade Boulevard.

There are reports of odor and haze throughout the building. 

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Credit: Rogers Fire Department