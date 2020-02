ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are responding to a duplex fire in Rogers. According to the Rogers Fire Department, crews responded to a duplex fire in th...

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are responding to a duplex fire in Rogers.

According to the Rogers Fire Department, crews responded to a duplex fire in the 1100 block of West Persimmon Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

RFD reports that neighbors say the home has been unoccupied for some time.