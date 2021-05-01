U.S. legislators look to designate part of Highway 412 as ‘future interstate’

Arkansas and Oklahoma lawmakers are working together to connect Northwest Arkansas and North Central Oklahoma.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — U.S. Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., Tom Cotton, R-Ark, and Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., announced Friday (May 21) a bill to designate U.S. Highway 412, from Interstate 35 in Noble County, Okla., to Interstate 49 in Springdale, as a future interstate.

“Connecting Northwest Arkansas and North Central Oklahoma will encourage economic development along this corridor and expand opportunities for employment in the region,” Boozman said. “I’m proud to join Senator Inhofe and Senator Cotton in designating U.S. Route 412 as a future interstate.”

“Interstates make travel safer and shipping easier,” Cotton said. “Connecting I-49 to I-35 will support NWA’s growth and bring opportunity to all communities in the corridor. I look forward to working with Senators Boozman and Inhofe to designate Route 412 as a future interstate.”

Most major metropolitan areas in the United States have two or more interstate highways connecting their region, but Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas are both served by one interstate highway: Interstate 44 and I-49, respectively, according to a news release. The Tulsa area is expected to grow to more than 1 million people after the 2020 Census, and Northwest Arkansas is growing to more than 500,000 people. The future interstate designation for U.S. 412 is needed to keep pace with the economic growth in the regions, the release shows.