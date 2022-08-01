Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad

ARKANSAS, USA — A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday (Aug. 31).
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from recreational cannabis sales will go in this new ad.
Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana use question on the November ballot is yet to be determined as it is still being reviewed by the Arkansas Supreme Court. The State Board of Election Commissioners denied certification of the ballot title, but an appeal from the group’s supporters is being heard by the state’s high court. The court conditionally certified the measure to be on the November ballot while it decides whether the votes will count.
