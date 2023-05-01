Arkansas partners with Google to launch tool to help navigate statewide programs

Twelve Google.org employees will work full-time with the State of Arkansas for six months to develop software that helps simplify government programs.

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a partnership with Google.org to develop a tool making statewide programs and services easier to navigate for Arkansas residents.

The project involves twelve Google employees with knowledge in engineering, design and program management working full-time over the next six months—pro-bono— to deploy CiviForm. The application has been used in "multiple cities," the announcement said.

“Workforce development is of utmost importance for the residents of Arkansas, and I am excited to work with Google.org Fellows to make these opportunities easier to access online,” said Hutchinson, who will be officially leaving the Governor's mansion next week due to being term-limited.

“I am grateful for this support that will bring greater awareness and a more eﬃcient way to apply to the programs that the State of Arkansas has available.”

The project's goals include streamlining intake processes based on Arkansas residents' needs, whether it's government assistance, employment, education and training, or social services.

“Google.org is excited to support the state of Arkansas in integrating CiviForm into the application process for government programs,” said Katharine McAden, Head of Public Policy and External Affairs South, for Google.

“By bringing together the best of Google’s tech expertise with the State’s knowledge of resident needs, this tool will improve access to critical services and save Arkansans time along the way.”

You can read more about the program by reading Hutchinson's full announcement here.

