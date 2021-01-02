Sen. Mathew Pitsch to run for Arkansas Treasurer

Arkansas Senator Mat Pitsch is running to be the next Arkansas Treasurer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Senator Mathew Pitsch (R-Fort Smith) announced Monday (Feb. 1) that he would be seeking the GOP nomination for State Treasurer.

The election is scheduled for November 2022.

Pitsch was elected to the Arkansas State Senate in 2018. He is the Senate Majority Whip (assistant to the floor leaders) and served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2015 to 2018.

He also serves as the vice-chair for the Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee. He is a member of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee and Senate Efficiency Committee.

Pitsch describes himself as a conservative, small-business advocate and successful economic developer.

"I'm proud of the work we've been able to accomplish in the Senate and the House of Representative during my time in office," said Pitsch. "Arkansas is fortunate to have a strong financial strategy and outlook and it's crucial we maintain our economic footing. Keeping Arkansas financially strong for its citizens is paramount."

If elected, Pitsch said his primary focus would be managing the state's $4.5 billion investment portfolio and oversee things like the state's college saving plan and state employee pensions. Additionally, he said he would continue promoting economic development, expanding and maintaining transportation in infrastructure, and stimulating pro-growth economic policies for the state.

No other candidates have announced their intention to run for Arkansas Treasurer.

Pitsch has been the Executive Director of Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority, Dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, Vice-President for Economic Development for the Greater Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of the Arkansas-Oklahoma Regional Education and Promotion Association.