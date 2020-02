As Super Tuesday nears, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar holds a rally in Maumelle to reach out to Arkansas voters.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — The first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the state of Minnesota and candidate for President of the U.S. Amy Klobuchar is hosting a rally in North Little Rock, Ark on Sunday afternoon.

With Super Tuesday being around the corner, Klobuchar has asked the state of Arkansas to bring friends and family to hear about her policies.