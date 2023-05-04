Arkansas House Panel backs bill to amend computer science requirements

The bill places emphasis on CTE courses in high schools, removing a requirement that students earn one unit of credit in a computer science course before graduation.

ARKANSAS, USA — The House Education Committee advanced legislation Tuesday that opponents say jeopardizes the state’s standing as a national leader in computer science education while placing students at risk of falling behind in skills needed to compete in today’s job market.

A date has not been set for Senate Bill 470 to appear before the House. That bill, called An Act Concerning Career and Technical Education, places more emphasis on career and technical education, or CTE, courses for high school students, removing a requirement that students earn one unit of credit in a computer science course before graduation.

Instead, the bill would require high schoolers to earn one credit in a computer science class or a "computer science-related career and technical education" course before graduating.

