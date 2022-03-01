Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones set to conclude statewide tour with community event in Benton Co.

The event will have a Q&A session where local residents will be welcomed to ask Jones about his strategies planned for improving the state.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones is set to conclude his Promise of Arkansas tour with a community event in Benton County.

The Democratic candidate for Governor of Arkansas will be hosting the community event for Benton County residents and community leaders at Cache Studio. The event will be held on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The event will have a Q&A session where all local residents will be welcomed to ask Jones about his strategies planned for improving the state.