Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones set to conclude statewide tour with community event in Benton Co.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones is set to conclude his Promise of Arkansas tour with a community event in Benton County.
The Democratic candidate for Governor of Arkansas will be hosting the community event for Benton County residents and community leaders at Cache Studio. The event will be held on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
The event will have a Q&A session where all local residents will be welcomed to ask Jones about his strategies planned for improving the state.
This will be the last event of the Promise of Arkansas Tour where Jones visited 75 counties in 30 days. Jones announced his candidacy in June 2021 and is set to run against Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the general election.