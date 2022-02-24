Arkansas governor candidate asks Sarah Huckabee Sanders to disavow Trump's comments on Putin

Chris Jones, a Democratic candidate for Arkansas Governor, is asking Sarah Huckabee Sanders to speak against Trump's praise of Putin's invading of Ukraine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leading Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor Chris Jones has asked Sarah Huckabee-Sanders to disavow Donald Trump's recent claims praising Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"This is your chance to really stand up for freedom and democracy," Jones tweeted to Sanders Thursday afternoon.

"Do the right thing – Disavow Donald Trump on this issue. Call him out. Stand with the innocent people of #Ukraine who are now being slaughtered."

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday that Putin's strategy to invade Ukraine was "genius."

Jones went on to say that Sanders can agree with Trump on everything else, "no one's going to kick you out of the Radical Right just for having a single opinion that's contrary to him."

We have reached out to Sanders' campaign for a comment and are waiting for a response. We will update the article with her response.

The front-running Republican candidate for governor did tweet Wednesday, saying, "Pray for the Ukrainian people. Evil is on the march, and the world desperately needs America to be strong and a light in the darkness again."

She also spoke about a mission trip she took to Ukraine in 2009 "and the people I met were kind and generous and proud of their country."