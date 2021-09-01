Gov. Hutchinson says he wants Trump administration to end

Gov. Hutchinson said another impeachment of Trump wouldn't be “workable" given the limited time before Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he wants President Donald Trump's administration to end, but the Republican isn't joining calls for Trump's resignation or impeachment.

Hutchinson criticized Trump on Friday, days after a violent mob loyal to the president stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Hutchinson said another impeachment of Trump wouldn't be “workable" given the limited time before Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.