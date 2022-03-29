Voters to receive new registration cards after redistricting in Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New voter registration cards are being mailed out after the recent redistricting in Arkansas.
Federal and state laws require counties to redistrict based on the new data from the latest census report.
Benton County recently completed the redistricting process and is sending voters their new registration cards.
New districts are assigned based on a person's residential address.
Click here for more information from the Benton County Clerk's Office.
