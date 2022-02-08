Colby Fulfer wins race for State Senate District 7 by slim margin

Voters in Washington County have selected Republican Colby Fulfer to take the Arkansas Senate District 7 seat.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The results are in for an Arkansas Senate election in eastern Washington County.

The Senate District 7 seat became vacant after Republican state Sen. Lance Eads resigned from the position in October to take a job in the private sector.

Voters have chosen Republican Colby Fulfer to be the newest member of the Arkansas Senate.

District 7 includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen, and Elkins in eastern Washington County.

Tuesday Night Results:

Colby Fulfer - 2,032 votes | 50.42%

Lisa Parks - 1,998 votes | 49.58%

Fulfer's win was decided by less than 35 votes.

Interest in the race peaked after Jim Bob Duggar of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" threw his hat in the race. The primary election coincided with a federal jury finding his son Josh Duggar guilty of downloading and possessing child pornography.

