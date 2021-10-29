Northwest Arkansas state senator resigns to take new job

Lance Eads, who won re-election last year to a four-year term, represented a district in northwest Arkansas that includes Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A special election will be called to fill the term of Republican state Sen. Lance Eads, who resigned from his position Thursday, Oct. 28, to take a job in the private sector.

Eads, who won re-election last year to a four-year term, represented a district in northwest Arkansas that includes Springdale and parts of eastern Washington County.

He said he was resigning to take a consultant job with the Little Rock-based lobbying firm Capitol Consulting Firm.