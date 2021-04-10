Arkansas Senate OKs vaccine exemption process for employers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has advanced a measure that would require an exemption process for workers who face a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from their employers.
The vote Monday, Oct. 4, came during a special session that was called to redraw the state’s congressional maps.
The measure from Sen. Kim Hammer, a Republican from Benton, says any employer that mandates the vaccine must also offer an exemption process that includes testing or proof of antibodies.
If enacted, the requirement would end July 31, 2023, unless it is extended by lawmakers.