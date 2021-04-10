Arkansas Senate OKs vaccine exemption process for employers

The state Senate advanced a measure that if enacted, would require exemptions for those facing a COVID vaccine mandate at work.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has advanced a measure that would require an exemption process for workers who face a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from their employers.

The vote Monday, Oct. 4, came during a special session that was called to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

The measure from Sen. Kim Hammer, a Republican from Benton, says any employer that mandates the vaccine must also offer an exemption process that includes testing or proof of antibodies.