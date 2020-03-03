Arkansas House of Representatives candidate comes forward after negative ads

The ad being shared compares Della Rosa to Mitt Romney, calling both Romney and Della Rosa "fake Republicans."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One candidate running for the Arkansas House of Representatives is speaking out after a series of negative advertisements began circulating.

Jana Della Rosa is the current representative for District 90. As the Super Tuesday elections approach, she says some messages being shared about her are deceiving.

The ad being shared compares Della Rosa to Mitt Romney, calling both Romney and Della Rosa "fake Republicans."

“They are just picking parts of things so technically what they are telling you is true and I can’t sue them over it, but it is not the truth and my mind it doesn’t even come close to the truth it's deceptive, it’s misleading and it's purposeful to try and convince voters that I have somehow not done what I was supposed to do in little rock and I absolutely have,” Della Rosa said.

The ad states that Della Rosa voted for several tax increases, which she says is not entirely true.

“For example, they say I voted for the internet tax bill, I did do that but what they are not telling you is that internet tax bill actually included tax offsets as well,” Della Rosa said.

The ad was funded by Truth in Politics, a privately funded independent expenditure committee.

5NEWS reached out to both candidates running against Della Rosa. Kendon Underwood, who lost to Della Rosa in the last election by just three votes, says he was unaware of the ads and had no comment.

Christ Latimer, who is running for the first time, had this to say:

“We definitely didn’t have anything to do with any of that and we want to stay away from that as much as we can, we really want to stay positive, we feel like politics today can be so negative and it doesn’t have to be.”