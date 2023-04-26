Jon Mott, who was part of the January 6th riots at the Capitol, has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced on one of the four counts filed against him.

Example video title will go here for this video

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC — Jon Mott, from Flippin, AR, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty and being convicted of one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds after his involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot in 2020 . He was also sentenced to 3 years probation $1,010 in fines and restitution.

Charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building were dismissed on governor's motion.

Mott was seen in numerous body-worn camera footage from Metropolitan Police Department inside the Capitol pushing against an officer's baton. His involvement in the riot was also confirmed through Facebook by witnesses.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device