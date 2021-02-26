x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Nation World

'Super Follows': Twitter paid subscription in test phase, reports say

The content reportedly could be bonus tweets, access to community groups or a newsletter subscription.

Twitter is reportedly looking at offering a paid subscription feature called "Super Follows" that would shift the social media giant into a new realm, taking a step away from it's traditionally free platform.

Multiple news outlets report the feature, which is undergoing testing, would allow people on the site to charge followers money for exclusive content. The Verge reports that content could be bonus tweets, access to community groups or a newsletter subscription.

NBC News reports a Twitter spokesperson said the company was "examining and rethinking the incentives of our service — the behaviors that our product features encourage and discourage as people participate in conversation on Twitter."

It's not clear yet what the fee will be.

The Verge reports Twitter also announced a feature called Communities which the outlet likened to Facebook Groups. It would allow people with like-minded interests to see more tweets on those topics.

There is no timeline for when the features may roll out.

RELATED: Major Xbox Live outage resolved after six hours

RELATED: Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch

RELATED: RFK Jr. kicked off Instagram for vaccine misinformation

RELATED: CEO of social media app Parler says board fired him

RELATED: Debate heats up over how countries tax Big Tech companies

RELATED: Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project

RELATED: Facebook users get mysteriously logged out Friday, react with amusement

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen gets follow from @POTUS account after plea on Twitter

RELATED: @POTUS resets as Twitter moves presidential accounts from Trump to Biden

RELATED: Facebook to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related misinformation