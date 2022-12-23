Check your laundry room! Samsung recalls 663,000 washing machines due to fire hazard

The washing machine recall includes 14 different models sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores across the country and online.

WASHINGTON — Samsung is recalling around 663,500 top-loading washing machines due to a fire hazard.

According to the recall notice, the washing machines can short-circuit within the control panel and overheat. There have been 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the recalled washers. Three people reported suffering smoke inhalation.

The recall includes 14 models that included a super speed wash feature. The machines were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores across the country and online at Samsung.com from June 2021 through Dec. 2022 for between $900 and $1,500.

The Samsung top-loading washing machine recall includes model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. A full list of recalled models and serial numbers is available on the recall notice and on Samsung's website.

"Consumers should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated," the recall explains.

Samsung has posted information on its website for how consumers can check to see whether their washer's software has been updated.

According to Samsung, this is "the first-ever over-the-air software recall remedy in the home appliances industry."

"If, after downloading the update, an affected washer's control panel requires a physical repair, we will promptly repair it at no cost to you," the company stated on its website.